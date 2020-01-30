Global  

Diamond Princess cruise ship quarantined in Japan after passenger tests positive for coronavirus

USATODAY.com Tuesday, 4 February 2020
The Diamond Princess cruise ship is under quarantine in Japan amid news a passenger tested positive for coronavirus.
Japan to quarantine ship amid coronavirus fears

 Japan's government said it would quarantine a Yokohama-bound cruise ship after a Hong Kong man who sailed on it tested positive for coronavirus.

Over 6,000 people quarantined on cruise ship amid coronavirus scare [Video]Over 6,000 people quarantined on cruise ship amid coronavirus scare

Some 6,000 passengers and employees have been quarantined on a Carnival-owned cruise ship at a port in Italy. after one passenger allegedly exhibited symptoms of the Wuhan coronavirus. A 54-year-old..

Italian Cruise Ship Locked Down Over Coronavirus Fears [Video]Italian Cruise Ship Locked Down Over Coronavirus Fears

The Costa Crociere cruise line confirmed a 54-year-old woman from Macao came down with flu-like symptoms while aboard the ship.

10 passengers on cruise liner docked in Japan test positive for coronavirus

The 10 infected people will be transported to a medical facility, Japan health minister Katsunobu Kato said, while the the remaining around 3,700 people will...
IndiaTimes

10 passengers on cruise ship docked in Yokohama test positive for coronavirus

Ten people onboard a cruise liner docked in the Japanese port of Yokohama have tested positive for coronavirus, Japan's health minister said on Wednesday, a...
Japan Today


RealJoelGomes

Joel Gomes RT @leaksit: -New development- Diamond Princess, a giant cruise ship that arrived in the port of Yokohama in the morning, was quarantined… 2 minutes ago

sataka_yudaya

sayaka alice RT @MichiyoCNA: A Hong Kong man in his 80s infected with #coronavirus was on cruise ship Diamond Princess that left Yokohama on Jan 20, re… 3 minutes ago

I__LOVE_TRUMP

The Gunner's Wife RT @IndoPac_Info: #Coronavirus: #Japan: 10 people hospitalized after testing positive on quarantined Princess cruise ship The Diamond Pr… 4 minutes ago

MattRasconNews

Matt Rascon RT @KSL5TV: Details on the quarantined ship here: https://t.co/OeG0Yi8XWn @KSL_AlexCabrero will have more on @KSL5TV at 10 p.m. #KSLTV 4 minutes ago

palomo_2799

Sebastian RT @AFP: @AFPgraphics The Diamond Princess cruise ship, with 3,700 people on board, sits anchored in quarantine off the port of Yokohama, J… 4 minutes ago

Titayoza1

Titayoza RT @NAR: Diamond Princess locked down at Yokohama port with all on board quarantined. https://t.co/XYWhofKYpn 5 minutes ago

czgogo1

CZ_Wang @NAR Diamond Princess locked down at Yokohama port with all onboard quarantined. Since the cruise ship has many ent… https://t.co/qChmTDUELb 11 minutes ago

