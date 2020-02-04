Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > U.K. to ban sale of new gas, diesel and hybrid cars

U.K. to ban sale of new gas, diesel and hybrid cars

euronews Tuesday, 4 February 2020 ()
U.K. to ban sale of new gas, diesel and hybrid cars
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Rumble - Published < > Embed
News video: UK to ban fossil fuel new car sales 5 years early

UK to ban fossil fuel new car sales 5 years early 01:52

 Britain will ban the sale of new petrol and diesel cars from 2035, five years earlier than planned, with Prime Minister Boris Johnson officially setting out the roadmap on Tuesday. Adam Reed reports.

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

Electric dream: Britain to ban new petrol and hybrid cars from 2035

Britain will ban the sale of new petrol, diesel and hybrid cars from 2035, five years earlier than planned, in an attempt to reduce air pollution that could...
Reuters

UK speeds up its ban on petrol, diesel, and hybrid cars by 5 years

UK speeds up its ban on petrol, diesel, and hybrid cars by 5 yearsThe United Kingdom has decided to bring its ban on petrol, diesel, and hybrid cars and vans forward. From 2035, UK car buyers will only be able to buy electric...
The Next Web


Tweets about this

mayelenaaa

𝓶𝓪𝔂 𝓮𝓵𝓮𝓷𝓪 Yo why artists thinking their fans rich and***u can't announce a tour and say TICKETS ON SALE TOMORROW 2 seconds ago

aymmiie

✨Amy(👑ProudShehnaazian👑) RT @Itsagastya44444: Salman sir said Pyar krna nhi vote krna important hai. He knows everyone loves #ShehnaazGill but vote nhi krte sb o… 3 seconds ago

stocklong

karen stock Chinese authorities: WUHAN CORONAVIRUS: ASK China to Ban the sale of Wildlife Forever !! - Sign the Petition!… https://t.co/dbR8OJjww7 3 seconds ago

brillfab

Sandra Elliott 🍊 Good news - I've found the wardrobe that matches my bedroom furniture for sale! The one I have didn't do well in th… https://t.co/bNgm0qF5Ui 4 seconds ago

Starlight1461

Starlight14 💃👑🎶🍀 RT @vegasrevealed: JUST ANNOUNCED -- @AdamLambert returns to #LasVegas with The Velvet Tour at The Venetian Theatre @VenetianVegas. Shows w… 5 seconds ago

christofazammit

Tofa @Nav_Arcade Do you have any others for sale? 5 seconds ago

CamoCustomz

Thee LOC ness MONSTER Liquidation sale on dates mfs still ain’t happy 🤦🏿‍♂️ https://t.co/TqOwWRo2eL 5 seconds ago

Lesley2111

Lesley RT @peat_diesel: When tickets go on sale for a Barrowlands show. 5 seconds ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.