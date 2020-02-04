Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Clear your credit card debt as soon as possible

Clear your credit card debt as soon as possible

The Age Tuesday, 4 February 2020 ()
If the debt is being caused by bad money management, take immediate steps to rectify the problem.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Buzz60 - Published < > Embed
News video: How Losing Weight Can Help You Pay off Your Debt

How Losing Weight Can Help You Pay off Your Debt 01:10

 Losing weight and paying off debt have more in common than you probably realize. Here’s how to tackle both at the same time. Buzz60’s Johana Restrepo has more.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Young Americans are delaying marriage because of this [Video]Young Americans are delaying marriage because of this

Over one in three (37%) young Americans are putting off getting married because of debt, according to new research. A poll of 1,000 millennials and 1,000 gen Zers found that of the younger generations..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 00:50Published

These Three Numbers Could Determine How Likely You Are to Get Divorced [Video]These Three Numbers Could Determine How Likely You Are to Get Divorced

There’s a specific three-digit number that might determine if you stay together or not. Veuer’s Sean Dowling has more.

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 01:24Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Student Loan Debt Statistics for 2019

Borrowing money for college is a common practice, but many people regret taking out student loans after the fact. U.S. student loan debt, spread out across 44.7...
Motley Fool

Consumer Credit Jumps $22.1B on Revolving-Debt Surge

U.S. consumer debt rose the most in five months in December, topping estimates as the amount of outstanding credit card and other revolving debt jumped by the...
Newsmax

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.