Trump blasts Democrats' chaotic Iowa caucus challenge

Reuters India Tuesday, 4 February 2020 ()
President Donald Trump branded the Democratic Party's chaotic effort in Iowa to begin choosing an election challenger as an "unmitigated disaster" on Tuesday after results in the state caucus were delayed indefinitely.
News video: Iowa caucus results delay is 'not a hack'

Iowa caucus results delay is 'not a hack' 01:25

 The Democratic Party's effort to choose an election challenger to Republican U.S. President Donald Trump got off to a chaotic start in Iowa, with officials blaming "inconsistencies" for an indefinite delay in the state's caucus results. The Iowa Democratic Party chairman said to expect results...

2020 US election: The key dates [Video]2020 US election: The key dates

Democratic voters in Iowa have made their decision on who they want to face Donald Trump, who as expected won the Republican primary, in November. We take a look at the important dates ahead of..

Some Say Iowa Caucuses Were Chaotic [Video]Some Say Iowa Caucuses Were Chaotic

Results were delayed for the Iowa caucuses Monday night, and some caucusgoers said the caucus in Bettendorf was confusing and not well-organized. CBS 2 Political Investigator Dana Kozlov reports.

Warren uses Iowa speech to blast Trump

Elizabeth Warren said the results of the Iowa caucus are "too close to call" and instead used much of a speech at her caucus party in Des Moines to criticize...
Democrats scramble for support in Iowa ahead of caucus

With just three days until the Iowa caucus, the 2020 Democrats not participating in the impeachment trial of President Trump scramble for public attention. Ed...
urbanjackattack

Jakee Trump blasts chaotic Iowa caucus challenge https://t.co/OO6pH0HbGx 4 minutes ago

moomblr

moomblr 〄 Trump blasts Democrats’ chaotic Iowa caucus challenge https://t.co/mq0rX2bafv 7 minutes ago

cesar_cob

César Trump blasts Democrats' chaotic Iowa caucus challenge https://t.co/bsZTDis2Py 23 minutes ago

GuyReuters

Guy Faulconbridge Trump blasts Democrats' chaotic Iowa caucus challenge https://t.co/YenPW9ZJfh 24 minutes ago

GulfTimes_QATAR

Gulf-Times #Trump blasts #Democrats' chaotic #Iowacaucus challenge https://t.co/qL7OLF8jj4 37 minutes ago

TheTorontoSun

Toronto Sun Trump blasts Democrats’ chaotic Iowa caucus challenge https://t.co/RVp5mvtaZt https://t.co/TayVSpZRCZ 44 minutes ago

morettiphd

Anthony Moretti REUTERS: Trump blasts Democrats’ chaotic Iowa caucus challenge https://t.co/hjrfTQSY9u He does have a point, sadly 45 minutes ago

dev_discourse

Devdiscourse UPDATE 2-Trump blasts Democrats' chaotic Iowa caucus challenge https://t.co/VTRaAUlev7 49 minutes ago

