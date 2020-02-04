Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Delayed Iowa caucus results could rob winner of 'bump' ahead of New Hampshire

Delayed Iowa caucus results could rob winner of 'bump' ahead of New Hampshire

CBC.ca Tuesday, 4 February 2020 ()
After hours of waiting for results from the caucus vote in Iowa on Monday, the state Democratic Party said results won't be released until Tuesday. The biggest loser in the delay debacle — not including the state party, which is responsible for the caucus process — may just be the eventual winner of the state.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: WBZ CBS Boston - Published < > Embed
News video: Democrats Arrive In New Hampshire For Primary Battle With No Iowa Caucus Winner

Democrats Arrive In New Hampshire For Primary Battle With No Iowa Caucus Winner 01:42

 WBZ TV's Anna Meiler reports from Manchester.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

WEB EXTRA Eye on the Day Feb 4 [Video]WEB EXTRA Eye on the Day Feb 4

EYE ON THE DAY: a delay in results at the Iowa caucuses, President Trump will deliver the State of the Union ahead of what's likely the final Senate impeachment vote, and Hamilton heads to movie..

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 01:21Published

Iowa Caucus results delayed [Video]Iowa Caucus results delayed

Problems with a mobile app appeared to force a delay in reporting the results of the Iowa caucuses Monday, leaving the campaigns, voters and the media in election limbo and pressing for an explanation.

Credit: WCVB     Duration: 01:35Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Iowa caucus mess leaves every leading Dem claiming momentum into New Hampshire

A lack of results in the Iowa caucuses didn’t stop the upper tier of the Democratic presidential candidates from pre-emptively declaring a strong finish and...
FOXNews.com

'On to New Hampshire.' Democratic candidates not waiting for Iowa outcome to give their speeches

With the results of the first nominating contest uncertain, Democratic candidates emerged in Iowa to cast the unsatisfying delay in a positive light.
USATODAY.com


Tweets about this

JimMullinnix

Jim Mullinnix RT @jmclghln: via @NYTimes@realDonaldTrump⁩ winning 97% of GOP caucus goers. Almost 90% reported. Democrats? Results delayed? Must be Rus… 4 seconds ago

CorvinoNicole

Nicole Corvino RT @DavidWaddell5: What a Train Wreck!DEMOCRAT PARTY SECRETIVE APP CRASHES Hours Before Iowa Caucus Reporting Results Delayed! https://t.co… 7 seconds ago

BubaloDanny

Danny Bubalo RT @ltlgcoach: Democrats are like a 16 year old male. “Trust me” I know how to run the country! It’s incredible how inept they are! Demo… 9 seconds ago

cheaptrickone

deplorable hockeyman ⭐️⭐️⭐️ RT @PureMichGirl: it was probably some disgruntled employee that works for a candidate that wasn’t going to win. “If he/she can’t win, no o… 14 seconds ago

LindaEpai457450

❌Linda P. RT @barmore27: What a Train Wreck!.... DEMOCRAT PARTY SECRETIVE APP CRASHES Hours Before Iowa Caucus Reporting -- Results Delayed! The wh… 22 seconds ago

AwesomeScoop

AwesomeScoop Iowa caucus results delayed due to apparent app problems https://t.co/UbK6n28DVV https://t.co/mRv5FKpBSs 35 seconds ago

paradise919400

David RT @dseetharaman: Here’s our story about Shadow, the app it built & its problems during the Iowa caucuses. Per sources, DHS offered to vet… 51 seconds ago

ShariGoldfinge1

Just1person RT @FrankFigliuzzi1: I’ve said it before, we don’t need an actual hack or intrusion to have chaos, we just need to doubt the results: Resul… 54 seconds ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.