Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Jean-Yves Le Drian > Seven on trial for fake French minister Le Drian scam

Seven on trial for fake French minister Le Drian scam

BBC News Tuesday, 4 February 2020 ()
Alleged fraudsters used a silicone mask to pose as a French minister in an elaborate scam.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

JhonNewsReports

JhonBreakingNews Seven on trial for fake French minister Le Drian scam https://t.co/lWEa3iBVJY https://t.co/KlsR4IhIcH 13 minutes ago

coolsandy8800

⭐️⭐️⭐️Managed Business Website for $99/month⭐️⭐️⭐️ Seven on trial for fake French minister Le Drian scam https://t.co/9oiK4N1Rn1 26 minutes ago

Jany27896020

Jany Seven on trial for fake French minister Le Drian scam - BBC News https://t.co/HR2wUuTx2x 26 minutes ago

ChuckDalldorf

Chuck Dalldorf Seven on trial for fake French minister Le Drian scam via @BBCNews https://t.co/gFDuDSIK2x #France #investigations… https://t.co/gKtjImM3CX 49 minutes ago

cadetinpanama

Nancy Cadet Seven on trial for fake French minister Le Drian scam - BBC News #France https://t.co/gxuFZGd1dk 59 minutes ago

_cirrus_minor_

#root ✌ Seven on trial for fake French minister Le Drian scam - https://t.co/7KDOKUhnfR 1 hour ago

rmltpie

Lestat BBC News - Seven on trial for fake French minister Le Drian scam https://t.co/kihXYSXTvJ 2 hours ago

Eurofactor1

Eurofactor New: Seven on trial for fake French minister Le Drian scam https://t.co/TfZBRbLs9x 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.