Iowa caucus official on hold for over an hour to report results. They hung up on him on live TV.

Tuesday, 4 February 2020
The official said in a live interview with CNN's Wolf Blitzer that he was on hold for over an hour after the app used to report results didn't work.
News video: No Official Results Yet From Iowa Caucus

No Official Results Yet From Iowa Caucus 02:28

 The state Democratic Party said it's taking quality control measures because the integrity of the results is paramount.

'They hung up on me': Iowa caucus official's failed attempt to report precinct results makes for great TV and bad night

It took an hour and a half for Shawn Sebastian to get hung up on in 10 seconds. And it unfolded on national television Monday, making the moment, in the words of...
Seattle Times

Sanders Campaign Publishes Own Numbers at Iowa Caucus As Official Results Delayed


RIA Nov. Also reported by •CBS 2

