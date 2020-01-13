Global  

9 killed, including 3 kids, at video game arcade in Mexico

Seattle Times Tuesday, 4 February 2020 ()
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Four gunmen shot to death nine people at a video game arcade in western Mexico, and among the dead were are three children aged 12, 13 and 14. Prosecutors in the state of Michoacan said late Monday the attack left two other people wounded. The attackers were apparently searching for specific […]
