Goodbye, Iowa

Robert J. Pechacek RT @ProfPeterCole: My hot take on #IowaCaucuses, the best part of this debacle is @JoeBiden is done! Put a fork in him! If that old, white,… 13 seconds ago

Lorac RT @Boyd_2650: With These (Partial) Results, It Looks Like Joe Biden Can Kiss Any Hope of an Iowa Victory Goodbye🔵So, is Joe Biden done? Wh… 4 minutes ago

Luitje K. Medema RT @disings: During the mess that the #IowaCaucus is exhibiting, it's a good time to point out that #Warren, #Buttigieg & #Sanders want to… 6 minutes ago

Peter Cole My hot take on #IowaCaucuses, the best part of this debacle is @JoeBiden is done! Put a fork in him! If that old, w… https://t.co/3Br0CJfYcZ 8 minutes ago

yeet @TulsiGabbard Drop out. 0% in Iowa. Goodbye! 17 minutes ago

Diane Boyd With These (Partial) Results, It Looks Like Joe Biden Can Kiss Any Hope of an Iowa Victory Goodbye🔵So, is Joe Biden… https://t.co/uABB35C6tQ 22 minutes ago

Sam Gravity Goodbye January, hello February! ❤️ Check out my January playlist for all of the bops that the Iowa caucus couldn't… https://t.co/20mLhkpoWW 24 minutes ago