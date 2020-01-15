Global  

ICC U19 World Cup 2020: Yashasvi Jaiswal' century helps India defeat Pakistan and cruise into finals

DNA Tuesday, 4 February 2020 ()
Defending champions India defeated Pakistan to make it to the finals of the ICC Under 19 World Cup 2020.
News video: Eddie Jones: England's Six Nations defeat to France 'not a World Cup hangover'

Eddie Jones: England's Six Nations defeat to France 'not a World Cup hangover' 00:44

 Eddie Jones denied England's sluggish first-half performance in their 24-17 loss against France was the consequence of a World Cup hangover. Jonny May's brace of tries after the break couldn't drag England back from a shocking start in their Guinness Six Nations opener, with Jones' men conceded 24...

Watch: Skipper Harmanpreet shares India's strategy for Women's T20 World Cup [Video]Watch: Skipper Harmanpreet shares India's strategy for Women's T20 World Cup

The Indian women’s cricket captain Harmanpreet Kaur on Thursday said handling pressure would be crucial in the upcoming ICC Women’s T20 World Cup in Australia, something that her side couldn’t do..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 00:53Published

ICC awards: Rohit Sharma wins ODI player of the year, Kohli 'Spirit of Cricket' [Video]ICC awards: Rohit Sharma wins ODI player of the year, Kohli 'Spirit of Cricket'

Indian opener Rohit Sharma was named as '2019 ODI Cricketer of the Year'. Rohit Sharma scored a record five Centuries in World Cup 2019. Rohit is the 3rd Indian after Dhoni and Kohli to get this title...

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:50Published


U-19 World Cup: This battle matters as India face Pakistan in semis

*Potchefstroom (Sa):* Four-time champions India will back themselves to reach their third successive final at the U-19 World Cup when they face arch-rivals...
Mid-Day

U-19 World Cup: India enter final after thrashing Pak by 10 wickets

Defending Champions India stormed into their third successive finals of the Under-19 World Cup after thrashing Pakistan by 10 wickets in the first semi-finals on...
IndiaTimes Also reported by •Mid-DayZee NewsHinduBBC Sport

