Brian Wilson calls on fans to protest the Beach Boys upcoming show

Tuesday, 4 February 2020
Brian Wilson is calling on people to boycott an upcoming Beach Boys show that will be held during a hunting convention in Nevada.
Recent related news from verified sources

Brian Wilson urges fans to boycott Beach Boys gig

His former band are set to perform at a safari convention, which "supports trophy hunting".
BBC News

Bad vibrations: Brian Wilson disowns Beach Boys performance at hunting event

Brian Wilson has called on his former band The Beach Boys to cancel a planned performance at a trophy-hunting convention where Donald Trump Jr will be among the...
Belfast Telegraph

