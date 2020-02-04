Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Delhi Assembly polls: ECI appoints new DCP for southeast Delhi

Delhi Assembly polls: ECI appoints new DCP for southeast Delhi

Hindu Tuesday, 4 February 2020 ()
After removing the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP)-South East Delhi Chinmoy Biswal on Sunday, the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Tuesday ap
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: HT Digital Content - Published < > Embed
News video: Delhi polls: Jan lokpal, statehood, ‘deshbhakti’ curriculum in AAP manifesto

Delhi polls: Jan lokpal, statehood, ‘deshbhakti’ curriculum in AAP manifesto 04:32

 AAP released party manifesto for Delhi assembly elections. Deputy Chief Minister, Delhi Manish Sisodia said that party's vision is to make every family prosperous. Delhi polls are largely being seen as two-way race between ruling AAP and BJP.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Incumbent AAP set to crush Modi's BJP in New Delhi: Exit polls [Video]Incumbent AAP set to crush Modi's BJP in New Delhi: Exit polls

Predictions say Aam Aadmi Party will score a hat-trick in national capital, while right-wing BJP may improve 2015 tally.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 01:57Published

Delhi Assembly polls: Manoj Tiwari says Kejriwal defiled Lord Hanuman | OneIndia News [Video]Delhi Assembly polls: Manoj Tiwari says Kejriwal defiled Lord Hanuman | OneIndia News

Amid voting in the national capital, vitriol continues to flow between leaders in this bitterly fought election for the Delhi throne. BJP's Manoj Tiwari, in a rather crude remark, said that Delhi CM..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:22Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Delhi Assembly Polls 2020: All you need to know about Burari Vidhan Sabha constituency

The constituency is located in North East Delhi which has 1,94,276 eligible voters
DNA

ECI appoints new DCP for South East district

After removing the Deputy Commissioner of Police of South East Delhi on Sunday, the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Tuesday appointed 2010 batch
Hindu

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.