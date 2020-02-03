Global  

Coronavirus: China readies thousands of new hospital beds in Wuhan

euronews Tuesday, 4 February 2020
Coronavirus: China readies thousands of new hospital beds in Wuhan
News video: Coronavirus: China readies thousands of new hospital beds in Wuhan

Coronavirus: China readies thousands of new hospital beds in Wuhan 00:50

 Malaysia has also beefed up cleaning at Kuala Lumpur’s airport in order to tackle the virus spread. View on euronews

China's Coronavirus Epicenter Adds Thousands Of Emergency Hospital Beds [Video]China's Coronavirus Epicenter Adds Thousands Of Emergency Hospital Beds

The Chinese city of Wuhan is the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak. Chinese state media reported Wednesday that Wuhan is converting an additional eight buildings into hospitals. According to..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:39Published

First coronavirus patients arrive at new Wuhan hospital that was built in eight days [Video]First coronavirus patients arrive at new Wuhan hospital that was built in eight days

The first coronavirus patients have been transferred to Huoshenshan Hospital, the newly-built hospital in Wuhan with 1,000 beds, at around 9 am on February 4. In the video, shot in the city of Wuhan..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 02:10Published


News24.com | China readies thousands of new hospital beds in virus outbreak epicentre

Hundreds of empty beds lined an exhibition centre converted into a makeshift hospital at the epicentre of China's deadly virus epidemic on Tuesday, awaiting...
News24

Coronavirus: China builds hospital in 10 days

A 60,000-square metre structure with space for 1,000 beds and 30 intensive care wards, all built in just ten days. According to Chinese state media, the...
France 24

