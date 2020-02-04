Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > World Cancer Day: EU to launch new plan to fight cancer

World Cancer Day: EU to launch new plan to fight cancer

Deutsche Welle Tuesday, 4 February 2020 ()
To mark World Cancer Day, the European Commission has announced it's to launch a new initiative to fight cancer in the EU by the end of the year. Cancer is behind 26% of deaths in the bloc every year.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh - Published < > Embed
News video: World Cancer Day Marks 20th Anniversary

World Cancer Day Marks 20th Anniversary 00:27

 World Cancer Day is marking its 20th anniversary of raising awareness about the disease.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Onions, garlic may lower risk of developing cancer [Video]Onions, garlic may lower risk of developing cancer

Your daily dose of health news for World Cancer Day, including how certain foods effect cancer treatment, which foods may lower your risk of developing cancer, and a vaccine that is in the works to..

Credit: Treepple     Duration: 00:54Published

#WorldCancerDay: Facts about cancer you might not know [Video]#WorldCancerDay: Facts about cancer you might not know

Today marks the 20th anniversary of World Cancer Day, a day created to raise awareness about this devastating disease. Here are some facts about cancer you might not know and a reminder that together..

Credit: Zoom.in STUDIO     Duration: 01:00Published


Recent related news from verified sources

World Cancer Day: New study into hard to treat cancers

Academics at Queen's University Belfast are studying pancreatic and oesophageal cancers.
BBC News Also reported by •Business WireBollywood LifeDNAIndian ExpressZee News

World Cancer Day: Cancer is increasing globally, World Health Organization warns

1
euronews Also reported by •DNAIndian ExpressZee News

You Might Like


Tweets about this

BScotTanner

Scot Tanner von Buchholz #EU News: On this #WorldCancerDay the EU launcesh new plan to fight #cancer https://t.co/ffkitrln94… https://t.co/ongSkviHx9 5 minutes ago

UniteTheVoice

Unite The Voice To mark #WorldCancerDay, the European Commission has announced it's to launch a new initiative to fight cancer in t… https://t.co/mbplsoHcj9 34 minutes ago

EUwatchers

EUwatch To mark World Cancer Day, the European Commission has announced it's to launch a new initiative to f...… https://t.co/L2ie9DsVxO 1 hour ago

mlnangalama

MarthaLeah Nangalama via @PerilofAfrica World Cancer Day: EU to launch new plan to fight cancer: To mark World Cancer Day, the European… https://t.co/V4z5nNzTuL 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.