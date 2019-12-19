Global  

U.S. Federal Reserve bars Goldman Sachs executive from industry for role in 1MDB scandal

Reuters Tuesday, 4 February 2020 ()
The U.S. Federal Reserve announced Tuesday it had permanently barred Goldman Sachs executive Andrea Vella from the banking industry for his role in Malaysia's 1MDB scandal.
