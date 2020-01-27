Memorial set for 3 victims in Kobe Bryant helicopter crash
Tuesday, 4 February 2020 () LOS ANGELES (AP) — A public memorial has been announced for three of those killed along with Kobe Bryant when their helicopter crashed in foggy weather last month outside Los Angeles. The service for Orange Coast College baseball coach John Altobelli, his wife, Keri, and daughter Alyssa will be held Feb. 10 at Angel Stadium […]
A massive memorial created by the public outside Staples Center after the death of former Lakers superstar Kobe Bryant was being dismantled Monday, with an official saying some of the items would go to Bryant`s widow and other family members.
More than 1,300 basketballs, around 5,000 signs, and about 25,000 candles were just part of the items collected from the memorial at L.A. Live's Xbox Plaza in honor of Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna,..