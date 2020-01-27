Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Memorial set for 3 victims in Kobe Bryant helicopter crash

Memorial set for 3 victims in Kobe Bryant helicopter crash

Seattle Times Tuesday, 4 February 2020 ()
LOS ANGELES (AP) — A public memorial has been announced for three of those killed along with Kobe Bryant when their helicopter crashed in foggy weather last month outside Los Angeles. The service for Orange Coast College baseball coach John Altobelli, his wife, Keri, and daughter Alyssa will be held Feb. 10 at Angel Stadium […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: KTLA - Published < > Embed
News video: Kobe Bryant Memorial Outside of Staples Center Being Taken Down with Some Items Going to His Family

Kobe Bryant Memorial Outside of Staples Center Being Taken Down with Some Items Going to His Family 01:25

 A massive memorial created by the public outside Staples Center after the death of former Lakers superstar Kobe Bryant was being dismantled Monday, with an official saying some of the items would go to Bryant`s widow and other family members.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Staples Memorial Dismantled: 1,300 Basketballs, 25K Candles, 5K Signs Collected [Video]Staples Memorial Dismantled: 1,300 Basketballs, 25K Candles, 5K Signs Collected

More than 1,300 basketballs, around 5,000 signs, and about 25,000 candles were just part of the items collected from the memorial at L.A. Live's Xbox Plaza in honor of Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna,..

Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA     Duration: 02:30Published

The NFL Misses Kobe Bryant [Video]The NFL Misses Kobe Bryant

Kobe and his daughter, Gianna, were tragically killed along with seven others in a helicopter crash on Jan. 26.

Credit: Sports Wire     Duration: 01:18Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Memorial set for 3 victims in Kobe Bryant helicopter crash

Memorial set for 3 victims in Kobe Bryant helicopter crash
FOX Sports

All 9 Victims Identified in Kobe Bryant Helicopter Crash

Family and friends have confirmed the identities of all nine victims in the helicopter crash that took the lives of Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter...
Just Jared


Tweets about this

francescosz

Francesco Shiel "Memorial Set for 3 Victims in Kobe Bryant Helicopter Crash" by The Associated Press via NYT https://t.co/UDqD5J3ad7 5 minutes ago

azmatthews

AzSandi RT @MikeHiserman: If you’re wondering what will happen to all the stuffed animals, flowers and other gifts being left in remembrance of #Ko… 5 minutes ago

LasVegasSun

Las Vegas Sun Memorial set for 3 victims in Kobe Bryant helicopter crash https://t.co/hqdbYWVema 10 minutes ago

WJTV

WJTV 12 News A public memorial has been announced for three of those killed along with Kobe Bryant when their helicopter crashed… https://t.co/UUCSefbeAo 21 minutes ago

FloydBustillos

Floyd Bustillos "Memorial Set for 3 Victims in Kobe Bryant Helicopter Crash" by The Associated Press via NYT https://t.co/G5I4FYavXo 32 minutes ago

Pantagraph

The Pantagraph LOS ANGELES (AP) — A public memorial has been announced for three of those killed along with Kobe Bryant when their… https://t.co/lWrzU716km 36 minutes ago

ClariceFox4

Clarice Tinsley RT @fox6now: Memorial set for 3 victims in Kobe Bryant helicopter crash https://t.co/avMYIgMv8L https://t.co/fJp9r4Nxnd 42 minutes ago

Star_Foreign

Star World Memorial set for 3 victims in Kobe Bryant helicopter crash https://t.co/VhZj4QX7F2 44 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.