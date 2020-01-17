Global  

Jaguars to play consecutive home games in London next season

Seattle Times Tuesday, 4 February 2020 ()
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The Jacksonville Jaguars will play consecutive home games in London next season, potentially strengthening the franchise’s foothold in an overseas market the NFL is eager to expand. The Jaguars will play back-to-back games at historic Wembley Stadium to improve revenue during “a period of significant change within the league,” team President […]
