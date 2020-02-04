Global  

Iowa Democratic Party to release 'majority' of caucus results Tuesday afternoon

euronews Tuesday, 4 February 2020 ()
News video: Trump slams Democrats for 'unmitigated disaster' in Iowa

Trump slams Democrats for 'unmitigated disaster' in Iowa 00:46

 President Trump on Tuesday slammed the Iowa Democratic Party's botched handling of their caucus on Twitter. As of early Tuesday, the Iowa Democratic Party had still not released the results.

Iowa Democratic Party Explains Hiccup With Caucus Results [Video]Iowa Democratic Party Explains Hiccup With Caucus Results

The state's Democratic party blamed the embarrassing delay on reporting inconsistencies and technology problems (2:33). WCCO 4 News At Noon – February 4, 2020

Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota     Duration: 02:33Published

In NH, Warren says Iowa a ‘bumpy start’ [Video]In NH, Warren says Iowa a ‘bumpy start’

Democratic presidential candidate Senator Elizabeth Warren on Tuesday in Keene, New Hampshire said it's been a "bumpy start" to the Democratic process after the results from the Iowa caucuses were..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:22Published


Iowa Democratic Party to begin releasing presidential caucus results at 5 p.m. ET

The Iowa Democratic Party has told presidential campaigns it will release more than half of Monday's delayed caucus results at 5 p.m. ET (2200 GMT) on Tuesday.
Reuters

App used in Iowa Democratic caucus fiasco linked to ex-Clinton campaign staffers

The app that was supposed to help the Iowa Democratic Party quickly report Monday's caucus results – but contributed to confusion and a muddled result as...
FOXNews.com


PhilipHillis

UnderCoverDog RT @MrJones_tm: JUST IN: The Iowa Democratic Party plans to release “the majority of results” that it has at 5 p.m. Eastern time. Pathetic… 2 seconds ago

Lucas1418

Lucas The Iowa Democratic Party has said it plans to release “the majority of results” that it has at 5 p.m. Eastern time… https://t.co/3u3Fw2Nsd5 3 seconds ago

annewilmott

dank n’ lovely RT @AP_Politics: The Iowa Democratic Party says it plans to release at least 50% of results from caucuses on Tuesday at 4 p.m. CT. Follow @… 9 seconds ago

RangerSyl

RangerSyl RT @Peoples_Pundit: The Iowa Democratic Party says they will release "a majority" of the results from the #IowaCaucuses at 4PM CST, or 5PPM… 14 seconds ago

terryscollins

Terry Collins RT @NPR: JUST IN: Iowa Democratic Party chairman Troy Price told campaign representatives on a call today that the state party plans to rel… 20 seconds ago

JavierG14823764

XEIVIER. bot, simplemente bot. RT @business: JUST IN: The Iowa Democratic Party says the caucus delay was due to a 'coding issue' that has been fixed. It plans to release… 28 seconds ago

stault90

Scott Ault at Sac State RT @EmmaKinery: BREAKING: The Iowa Democratic Party says it will release caucus results by 5 PM ET 30 seconds ago

chameerayap

ChameeraYap RT @washingtonpost: Iowa Democratic Party says it will release caucus results by 5 p.m. ET https://t.co/kPykx7qmwQ 32 seconds ago

