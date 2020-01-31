Global  

Weinstein accuser Jessica Mann says she still considered him a 'friend' after alleged rape

Tuesday, 4 February 2020
Accuser Jessica Mann returned in Harvey Weinstein's sex-crimes trial to say she never told her beau about alleged rape, still liked Weinstein.
News video: Weinstein Rape Trial Resumes Today

Weinstein Rape Trial Resumes Today 00:33

 Yesterday, accuser Jessica Mann was driven to tears while being cross-examined about her history with the disgraced Hollywood mogul.

Harvey Weinstein Trial: Rape Accuser Faces Defense Cross-Examination In Court [Video]Harvey Weinstein Trial: Rape Accuser Faces Defense Cross-Examination In Court

The woman Harvey Weinstein is charged with raping in a Manhattan hotel room back in 2013 was back in court Monday to face cross-examination from the defense. CBS2's Alice Gainer reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 01:51

Accuser says Harvey Weinstein raped her [Video]Accuser says Harvey Weinstein raped her

A one-time aspiring actress told a Manhattan jury on Friday that Harvey Weinstein raped her in a hotel room while she was in an "extremely degrading" relationship with the movie producer. Yahaira..

Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:03


Harvey Weinstein Trial: Rape Accuser Due Back On Stand After Emotional Cross-Examination

Jessica Mann is due back for a third day of testimony after she broke down in tears Monday, halting an exhaustive cross-examination that focused on the nature of...
CBS 2

Cross-examination drives key Weinstein accuser to tears

Jessica Mann, 34, broke down in sobs at the former Hollywood producer's sexual assault trial on Monday, as she read an email in which she described Weinstein as...
IndiaTimes Also reported by AceShowbiz TMZ.com Seattle Times Reuters NPR France 24

