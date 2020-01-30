Global  

Republican Rand Paul names purported 'whistleblower' in the Senate

Reuters Tuesday, 4 February 2020 ()
Republican Senator Rand Paul gave the purported name of the anonymous whistleblower at the center of President Donald Trump's impeachment in a speech in the Senate on Tuesday, after earlier being blocked from doing so during Trump's trial.
