Nevada Democrats will not use reporting app that led to Iowa's delayed caucus results

Reuters Tuesday, 4 February 2020 ()
The Nevada Democratic Party said on Tuesday that for its Feb. 22 presidential caucuses they will not be using the same app or vendor that led to delayed reporting of Iowa's Monday caucus results.
 The Democratic party is in chaos after the disastrous Iowa Caucuses. On Tuesday morning the Iowa Democratic party revealed what they think caused the fiasco. The app being used to tally and report Iowa caucus results was sending "only partial data" due to a coding issue. The Iowa Democratic Party...

