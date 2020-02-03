Global  

2 sisters killed, child hurt in shooting at Texas dormitory

Seattle Times Tuesday, 4 February 2020
COMMERCE, Texas (AP) — Two sisters were were killed and the 2-year-old son of one was wounded in a shooting at a university dormitory in Texas that police say was an isolated event without identifying a shooter. Texas A&M University-Commerce police said Tuesday that Deja Matts, 19, and Abbaney Matts, 20, were killed in the […]
 A 911 call was released of a student who walked into her dorm to find a hole in her wall after a shooting had taken place that killed two sisters and injured a child. Officials said the shooting was a "targeted, isolated" incident.

