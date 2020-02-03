2 sisters killed, child hurt in shooting at Texas dormitory

Tuesday, 4 February 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

COMMERCE, Texas (AP) — Two sisters were were killed and the 2-year-old son of one was wounded in a shooting at a university dormitory in Texas that police say was an isolated event without identifying a shooter. Texas A&M University-Commerce police said Tuesday that Deja Matts, 19, and Abbaney Matts, 20, were killed in the […] 👓 View full article

