Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Shannen Doherty > Shannen Doherty Has Stage 4 Cancer: "It's a Bitter Pill to Swallow"

Shannen Doherty Has Stage 4 Cancer: "It's a Bitter Pill to Swallow"

WorldNews Tuesday, 4 February 2020 ()
Shannen Doherty Has Stage 4 Cancer: It's a Bitter Pill to SwallowShannen Doherty has revealed that her cancer journey, tragically, is not yet over. In an interview on Tuesday morning with Good Morning America, the veteran actress said she has been diagnosed with stage IV breast cancer, about three years after she went into remission. “It’s going to come out in a matter of days or a week that -- I’m stage IV. So my cancer came back. And that’s why I’m here,” the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum told Amy Robach on the program, adding: “I don’t think I’ve processed it. It’s a bitter pill to swallow in a lot of ways.” Doherty is 48...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Man Buys $6 Million Super Bowl Commercial to Thank Vets Who Saved His Dog [Video]Man Buys $6 Million Super Bowl Commercial to Thank Vets Who Saved His Dog

Man Buys $6 Million Super Bowl Commercial to Thank Vets Who Saved His Dog David MacNeil, founder and CEO of WeatherTech, recently revealed his $6 million dollar purchase of an ad for the 2020 Super..

Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 01:16Published

Warning Signs Of Gallbladder Cancer [Video]Warning Signs Of Gallbladder Cancer

Gallbladder cancer is uncommon, and it’s often difficult to diagnose. When the cancer is detected early, the likelihood of recovery is good. However, if the cancer is detected at a late stage, the..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:01Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Shannen Doherty reveals stage 4 cancer diagnosis: 'A bitter pill to swallow'

Shannen Doherty revealed Tuesday a battle with stage 4 cancer, three years after finishing treatment for breast cancer.
USATODAY.com

Shannen Doherty says she is battling stage 4 breast cancer

NEW YORK (AP) — Shannen Doherty is battling a recurrence of breast cancer that has progressed to stage four, telling fans “it’s a bitter pill to...
Seattle Times


Tweets about this

CTVNewsNorthern

CTV News Northern Ontario Shannen Doherty is facing a major health battle, stage 4 breast cancer. https://t.co/M3eKM1Dtiz 7 seconds ago

SamScumaci

Sam Scumaci This is sad to hear :( https://t.co/yucHPrkEdy 7 seconds ago

AnnaSmi16083663

Anna Smith Lord, I am so sorry for anyone who has cancer it has reared it's ugly face in my family too.Shannen Doherty revea… https://t.co/CsxQGureZl 12 seconds ago

VirginiaLRoss5

Virginia L. Ross/Ginny Ross RT @VirginiaLRoss5: 😥😫😱😢😰🙏🌹🌟🌟🌟Shannen Doherty says she has stage 4 breast cancer https://t.co/padS9OqWdK 16 seconds ago

aquarius1049

amethyst1079 RT @GMA: EXCLUSIVE: @DohertyShannen opens up about her private health battle. “I’m stage four – my cancer came back.” https://t.co/Xk9QEWWg… 24 seconds ago

orlandosentinel

Orlando Sentinel Shannen Doherty says she is battling stage 4 breast cancer https://t.co/gkGqtOPk0A https://t.co/U4rCd4manX 26 seconds ago

JgJmg1997

Juan Gomez RT @KTLA: Actress Shannen Doherty reveals she has stage 4 cancer https://t.co/DFHvujKAE4 32 seconds ago

VirginiaLRoss5

Virginia L. Ross/Ginny Ross 😥😫😱😢😰🙏🌹🌟🌟🌟Shannen Doherty says she has stage 4 breast cancer https://t.co/padS9OqWdK 52 seconds ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.