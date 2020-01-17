Shannen Doherty Has Stage 4 Cancer: "It's a Bitter Pill to Swallow"

Tuesday, 4 February 2020 ( 5 hours ago )

Shannen Doherty has revealed that her cancer journey, tragically, is not yet over. In an interview on Tuesday morning with Good Morning America, the veteran actress said she has been diagnosed with stage IV breast cancer, about three years after she went into remission. “It’s going to come out in a matter of days or a week that -- I’m stage IV. So my cancer came back. And that’s why I’m here,” the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum told Amy Robach on the program, adding: “I don’t think I’ve processed it. It’s a bitter pill to swallow in a lot of ways.” Doherty is 48... Shannen Doherty has revealed that her cancer journey, tragically, is not yet over. In an interview on Tuesday morning with Good Morning America, the veteran actress said she has been diagnosed with stage IV breast cancer, about three years after she went into remission. “It’s going to come out in a matter of days or a week that -- I’m stage IV. So my cancer came back. And that’s why I’m here,” the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum told Amy Robach on the program, adding: “I don’t think I’ve processed it. It’s a bitter pill to swallow in a lot of ways.” Doherty is 48... 👓 View full article

