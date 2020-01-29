Global  

Madonna sued by fans over late New York shows

Tuesday, 4 February 2020
Madonna sued by fans over late New York showsMadonna has been hit with a class action lawsuit for allegedly turning up late to two concerts. Andrew Panos and Antonio Velotta filed a lawsuit against Madonna and concert...
News video: Madonna sued by fans over late New York shows

Madonna sued by fans over late New York shows 00:45

 Madonna is at the centre of a new class action lawsuit over her tardy concerts.

Madonna offers to sublet her New York apartment to Prince Harry

Madonna offers to sublet her New York apartment to Prince HarryMadonna has offered to sublet her Central Park West apartment to Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex in a cheeky video. Following the news that the couple...
WorldNews

Madonna Sued Over Late Start Times in NYC, Class Action Floodgates Open

Madonna should've been on time for her recent concerts in NYC, because her tardiness screwed over a bunch of fans -- financially and otherwise, according to a...
TMZ.com

