Harvey Weinstein rape trial abruptly halted after accuser appears to have panic attack

WorldNews Tuesday, 4 February 2020 ()
Harvey Weinstein rape trial abruptly halted after accuser appears to have panic attackHarvey Weinstein's rape trial has been brought to an abrupt halt as one of his accusers began weeping uncontrollably after facing hours of cross-examination. ......
Credit: CBS 2 New York
News video: Weinstein Rape Trial Resumes Today

Weinstein Rape Trial Resumes Today 00:33

 Yesterday, accuser Jessica Mann was driven to tears while being cross-examined about her history with the disgraced Hollywood mogul.

Harvey Weinstein Trial: Rape Accuser Faces Defense Cross-Examination In Court [Video]Harvey Weinstein Trial: Rape Accuser Faces Defense Cross-Examination In Court

The woman Harvey Weinstein is charged with raping in a Manhattan hotel room back in 2013 was back in court Monday to face cross-examination from the defense. CBS2's Alice Gainer reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 01:51

Another Alleged Rape Victim Testifies In Weinstein Trial [Video]Another Alleged Rape Victim Testifies In Weinstein Trial

CBSN New York's Alice Gainer reports on the rape and sexual assault trial of Harvey Weisntein as the defense cross examines a woman who says Weinstein raped her.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:00


Harvey Weinstein trial: Accuser's roommate tells court alleged attack sounded 'like rape'

Trial is in its second week of testimony
Independent

Harvey Weinstein Trial: Accuser’s Ex-Fiancé, Former Cipriani Manager and Casting Director Testify

Harvey Weinstein Trial: Accuser’s Ex-Fiancé, Former Cipriani Manager and Casting Director TestifyIn an unusually short day in Harvey Weinstein’s criminal trial, the ex-fiancé of one of Weinstein’s accusers, a former manager at Cipriani Downtown, and a...
The Wrap


KeysBabyBaby

SoFloGalPatriot RT @Rozee280me: This is so SAD...Hollywood should shun all those that protected him......Harvey Weinstein's rape trial abruptly halted amid… 3 minutes ago

JewishNewsViews

Jewish News & Views Harvey Weinstein's rape trial abruptly halted amid witness's panic attack | Film | The Guardian https://t.co/N9itU8aBpW 11 minutes ago

LowKatz

Katz Low #Trending Harvey Weinstein’s rape trial adjourned for the day after accu... https://t.co/MFGVvxMbp0 via @YouTube 15 minutes ago

NarayananKtoi

Narayanan Krishnaswami RT @EconomicTimes: A key accuser in the New York City rape trial of Harvey Weinstein broke down in tears on the witness stand during an exh… 18 minutes ago

KBTXNews

KBTX News A key accuser in the New York City rape trial of Harvey Weinstein is due back on the stand for a third day of testi… https://t.co/OLmodVbJO0 27 minutes ago

Current_Knewz

ω๏๏∂y #HarveyWeinstein Accuser #JessicaMann Questioned In Court About Continued Contact With Disgraced Mogul… https://t.co/ktYYuQzoIz 35 minutes ago

Skeeter52672191

Sassy Harvey Weinstein's rape trial abruptly halted amid witness's panic attack https://t.co/PCAAOJL3LU 41 minutes ago

EconomicTimes

Economic Times A key accuser in the New York City rape trial of Harvey Weinstein broke down in tears on the witness stand during a… https://t.co/g9VRjJZS6v 42 minutes ago

