Japan quarantines cruise ship to test 3,700 on board after Hong Kong coronavirus case

WorldNews Tuesday, 4 February 2020 ()
Japan quarantines cruise ship to test 3,700 on board after Hong Kong coronavirus caseTOKYO — Japanese officials began screening more than 3,700 passengers and crew on a cruise ship quarantined off the port of Yokohama near Tokyo on Tuesday after a Hong Kong man who sailed on the vessel last month tested positive for coronavirus. The 80-year-old man flew to Japan and boarded the ship, the Diamond Princess, run by Carnival Japan Inc, in Yokohama on Jan. 20 and disembarked in Hong Kong on Jan. 25, the company said. Photographs and video posted on Twitter by a passenger with the handle @daxa_tw showed health...
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Japan to quarantine ship amid coronavirus fears

Japan to quarantine ship amid coronavirus fears 00:53

 Japan's government said it would quarantine a Yokohama-bound cruise ship after a Hong Kong man who sailed on it tested positive for coronavirus.

