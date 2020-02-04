Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > In virus outbreak, fretting over a name that might go viral

In virus outbreak, fretting over a name that might go viral

Seattle Times Tuesday, 4 February 2020 ()
NEW YORK (AP) — West Nile virus, Lyme disease, Ebola virus. And now: 2019 nCoV? “Just rolls off the tongue, doesn’t it?” said Trevor Hoppe, a researcher at the University of North Carolina at Greensboro, who has studied the history of disease names. The name, which stands for 2019 novel coronavirus, has been assigned to […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Coronavirus: New powers will allow Government to forcibly quarantine victims [Video]Coronavirus: New powers will allow Government to forcibly quarantine victims

The Government has declared coronavirus a “serious and imminent threat to public health” as it introduced new powers to deal with the spread of the virus. Under new measures announced on Monday,..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:55Published

Mass wedding in South Korea despite coronavirus fear [Video]Mass wedding in South Korea despite coronavirus fear

Despite concerns about the spread of the virus, a mass Unification Church wedding has gone ahead in South Korea.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 00:25Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.