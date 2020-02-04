War veteran Lionel Desmond's calm demeanour in hospital a factor in risk assessment, fatality inquiry hears

The psychiatrist assigned to Lionel Desmond when he turned up at the emergency room in distress is being questioned today at a fatality inquiry about why the veteran was released from hospital a day before he killed himself and three members of his family.

