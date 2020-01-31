Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Democratic Party (United States) > Thanks to their impeachment trial meltdown, Democrats have made Donald Trump stronger

Thanks to their impeachment trial meltdown, Democrats have made Donald Trump stronger

USATODAY.com Tuesday, 4 February 2020 ()
If you hate Donald Trump, here's some advice: Stop worrying about Ukraine and instead worry that impeachment actually helped him.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Euronews English - Published < > Embed
News video: Trump impeachment trial to wind down after Senate blocks calling witnesses

Trump impeachment trial to wind down after Senate blocks calling witnesses 01:05

 Trump impeachment trial to wind down after Senate blocks calling witnesses

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

'I will vote to acquit' -Sen. Susan Collins [Video]'I will vote to acquit' -Sen. Susan Collins

Senator Susan Collins, one of a handful of moderate Republicans, said she would vote for President Donald Trump's acquittal in his impeachment trial.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:43Published

U.S. Senate appears poised to acquit Trump after trial [Video]U.S. Senate appears poised to acquit Trump after trial

The long days of lawyers arguing for and against the impeachment of U.S. President Donald Trump are over. Now it is up to U.S. senators from both major parties to present their rationale for acquitting..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 03:04Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Democratic witness bid seems doomed in Trump trial as Murkowski says no

Another key Republican announced opposition to calling witnesses in U.S. President Donald Trump's Senate impeachment trial, appearing to doom a bid by Democrats...
Reuters Also reported by •euronews

With acquittal assured, Trump lawyers blast Democrats in impeachment trial

With acquittal seemingly assured, the Democrats prosecuting U.S. President Donald Trump in his impeachment trial urged the Senate on Monday to convict him to...
Reuters Also reported by •Seattle TimeseuronewsReuters IndiaNews24

Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.