White Wisconsin lawmaker drops Black History Month proposal

Seattle Times Tuesday, 4 February 2020 ()
MADISON, WIs. (AP) — A white Wisconsin lawmaker facing criticism for drawing up a Black History Month resolution honoring white abolitionists abruptly dropped the proposal Tuesday, saying he wants to preserve his relationship with black legislators. State Rep. Scott Allen, a Waukesha Republican, said in a statement that “it is possible that I made incorrect […]
