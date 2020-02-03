White Wisconsin lawmaker drops Black History Month proposal

Tuesday, 4 February 2020 ( 37 minutes ago )

MADISON, WIs. (AP) — A white Wisconsin lawmaker facing criticism for drawing up a Black History Month resolution honoring white abolitionists abruptly dropped the proposal Tuesday, saying he wants to preserve his relationship with black legislators. State Rep. Scott Allen, a Waukesha Republican, said in a statement that “it is possible that I made incorrect […] 👓 View full article

