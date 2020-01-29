Michigan State’s Dantonio announces retirement

Global  

Seattle Times Tuesday, 4 February 2020 ()
Mark Dantonio announced his retirement Tuesday, ending a 13-year run as coach in which he guided Michigan State to heights the Spartans hadn’t reached in decades. The school announced Dantonio’s decision in a news release. Defensive coordinator Mike Tressel will be the acting head coach while Michigan State seeks a replacement for Dantonio. Dantonio went […]
