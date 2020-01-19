Michigan State coach Mark Dantonio stepping down after 13 seasons

12.08.18 RT @ESPNCFB: Breaking: Mark Dantonio has stepped down as the head coach at Michigan State, citing a desire to spend more time with his fami… 12 seconds ago

Patricia Price WHOA? What do you think about the @MSU_Football Fans? #MSU #MSUFOOTBALL #MarkDantonio abruptly resigns as Michigan… https://t.co/abFJYP5inz 14 seconds ago

The Crush Sports Network RT @SInow: Breaking: Mark Dantonio announced he is stepping down as Michigan State's football coach https://t.co/IrcQvyMtqH 23 seconds ago

KSL.com Sports The Spartans will come to BYU on Sept. 12 with a new head coach after Mark Dantonio's abrupt retirement. https://t.co/T2C8vzvafL 24 seconds ago

big ben RT @Brett_McMurphy: Michigan State’s Mark Dantonio retires 20 days after receiving a $4.3 million bonus for being MSU’s coach on Jan. 15, 2… 25 seconds ago

San Antonio Spartans Thank you for the memories Coach Dantonio! https://t.co/1xnAzxi8hh 33 seconds ago

Beau Troutman RT @DanDAddona: Michigan State football coach Mark Dantonio announces retirement https://t.co/QKSynrMi94 38 seconds ago