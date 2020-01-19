Global  

Michigan State coach Mark Dantonio stepping down after 13 seasons

USATODAY.com Tuesday, 4 February 2020 ()
Mark Dantonio is stepping down as coach of Michigan State after 13 seasons. Dantonio is the school's winningest coach with a 114–57 record.
