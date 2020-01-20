Global  

Lesotho first lady charged with murder over killing of PM's former wife

SBS Tuesday, 4 February 2020 ()
Police say they have a 'strong case' against first lady Maesaiah Thabane.
Lesotho's First Lady Facing Charges Of Murdering Prime Minister's First Wife

The former first lady was shot dead in broad daylight more than two years ago. When police tried to question the premier's new wife, Maesaiah Thabane, she fled....
NPR

Tennessee man charged with killing wife, wounding 2 sons

BELVIDERE, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee man was arrested on charges that he fatally shot his wife and wounded his two teenage sons, police said. Christopher...
Seattle Times


elvismug

E M Lesotho’s first lady to be charged with killing PM’s former wife https://t.co/kSMehBjjbj https://t.co/1NXp8ul4ic 1 minute ago

judy_armes

Judy g. armes RT @NPR: Lesotho's first lady has reportedly been charged with the murder of her husband's first wife. She's accused of killing her days be… 3 minutes ago

RozetheWanderer

RR RT @ShowkatShafi: Lesotho's first lady to be charged with killing husband's former wife @AJEnglish https://t.co/hHDEOeCmyU 8 minutes ago

Srb1970Rita

Sofia Rita Belmonte Lesotho's first lady to be charged with killing PM's former wife https://t.co/PAxUsbubND 15 minutes ago

ButiNelza

Mmina Noko RT @MightiJamie: I have concluded. 2020 is going to be lit. You are going to need a strong breathing exercise regime. Or lots and lots of… 22 minutes ago

Geleke23

2020🔥🔥🔥 RT @SABCNewsOnline: Lesotho First Lady charged with murder https://t.co/54WnQ1Hh9V 29 minutes ago

paul_anforth

Paul Anforth First Lady charged with murdering PM's wife days before he was sworn in https://t.co/ycPw4aOdei 31 minutes ago

Srb1970Rita

Sofia Rita Belmonte First Lady charged with murdering PM's wife days before he was sworn in https://t.co/ktCdVNI1Qb via @ABCNews 39 minutes ago

