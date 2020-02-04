Global  

Conservative MP apologizes after asking NDP MP whether she's 'considered' sex work

CBC.ca Tuesday, 4 February 2020 ()
A Conservative MP has apologized after he asked an NDP MP whether she's considered sex work as part of a debate in the House of Commons about the Parole Board of Canada.
Tory MP apologizes after asking NDP MP if she's considered sex work

Conservative MP Arnold Viersen asked NDP MP Laurel Collins if sex work is an "area of work" she has ever considered during a House of Commons debate on Tuesday.
