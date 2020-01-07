Global  

Court dismisses court challenge to Trans Mountain pipeline

Seattle Times Tuesday, 4 February 2020 ()
TORONTO (AP) — Canada’s Federal Court of Appeal on Tuesday dismissed legal objections to the contentious Trans Mountain pipeline expansion that would nearly triple the flow of oil from the Alberta oil sands to the Pacific Coast. In a 3-0 decision, the court rejected four challenges from First Nations in British Columbia to the federal […]
