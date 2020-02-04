Global  

Renowned Canadian scientist Frank Plummer dies in Kenya, where he led HIV breakthroughs

CBC.ca Tuesday, 4 February 2020 ()
World-renowned HIV specialist Dr. Frank Plummer of Winnipeg is dead at 67. He was visiting Kenya, where he was a keynote speaker at the annual meeting of the University of Nairobi's collaborative centre for research and training in HIV/AIDS/STIs.
