AP VoteCast: Many coalitions in Iowa Democratic caucus vote

Seattle Times Tuesday, 4 February 2020 ()
WASHINGTON (AP) — The outcome of the Iowa caucuses was muddled, but voters sent clear signals about their values and how they shaped their candidate preferences. Findings from AP VoteCast show the leading contenders each drew their strength from a unique set of coalitions — and the motivations and energy of these groups could be […]
 Before official results were initially reported on Tuesday, Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders on a plane on the way to New Hampshire said he was disappointed by the delay in results from the Iowa caucus, a day after the party suffered technical problems which held up vote counting.

