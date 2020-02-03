Global  

Donald Trump calls Democrat Iowa caucuses an 'unmitigated disaster'

SBS Tuesday, 4 February 2020 ()
The Democrats are yet to release the results of Tuesday's Iowa caucuses due to technical problems.
Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published < > Embed
News video: Iowa Caucuses: Democrats Face Their First Test

Iowa Caucuses: Democrats Face Their First Test 00:35

 The Democrats hoping to challenge President Donald Trump are facing off in the first voting contest in the race.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Bizarre, Chaotic Iowa Caucus: Buttigieg Leads, Biden Lollygags [Video]Bizarre, Chaotic Iowa Caucus: Buttigieg Leads, Biden Lollygags

Pete Buttigieg took a narrow lead in the first batch of long-delayed results from the chaotic Iowa Democratic Party caucuses on Tuesday. But Reuters reports former Vice President Joe Biden trailed..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:33Published

Iowa Democrats' Chaotic Caucus Leaves Candidates Frustrated [Video]Iowa Democrats' Chaotic Caucus Leaves Candidates Frustrated

The Democratic primary process got off to a bumpy start on Tuesday in Iowa. Reuters reports Iowa’s Democrats promised to begin to release long-delayed results on Tuesday afternoon from the party’s..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:41Published


Recent related news from verified sources

President Trump easily wins Republican support in 2020 Iowa caucuses

President Trump easily wins Republican support in 2020 Iowa caucusesPresident Donald Trump received overwhelming support in the Iowa Republican caucuses on Monday , with the...
WorldNews

Iowa caucuses delay results due to 'quality checks'

Iowa caucuses delay results due to 'quality checks'Democrat voters in Iowa have been left on edge over which candidate will get an early boost in the battle to take on Donald Trump in November. The results are...
WorldNews Also reported by •Reuters

