Liverpool youngsters reach FA Cup fifth round

Hindu Tuesday, 4 February 2020 ()
Jurgen Klopp and his entire first team were all absent for the fourth round replay at Anfield as part of the club's winter break.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO
News video: FA Cup preview: Liverpool v Shrewsbury

FA Cup preview: Liverpool v Shrewsbury 01:16

 Shrewsbury and Liverpool will battle it out in the FA Cup fourth-round replay. Shrewsbury are expecting to take more than 5,000 fans to Anfield, in the hope of causing an upset and setting up a trip to Chelsea in the fifth round while Neil Critchley leads Liverpool in the FA Cup.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer: everyone had the right attitude [Video]Ole Gunnar Solskjaer: everyone had the right attitude

Manchester United breezed into the fifth round of the FA Cup with a 6-0 battering of Tranmere. Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says the result is 'spot on' and that the players had the right attitude..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO


Liverpool Player Ratings: Neco Williams the standout in FA Cup win over Shrewsbury

Liverpool Player Ratings: Neco Williams the standout in FA Cup win over ShrewsburyLiverpool will travel to Chelsea in the FA Cup fifth-round after a Ro-Shaun Williams own-goal gifted victory to the Reds' kids at Anfield
Daily Star Also reported by •BBC Sport

Arsenal youngsters shine as Mikel Arteta’s side survive late Bournemouth fightback to reach FA Cup fifth round

Arsenal academy graduates Bukayo Saka and Eddie Nketiah struck to send Arsenal through to the fifth round of the FA Cup with a 2-1 win at Bournemouth....
talkSPORT Also reported by •Leicester MercurySydney Morning Herald

