Pete Buttigieg takes lead in first Iowa results after presidential caucus chaos

SBS Tuesday, 4 February 2020 ()
Pete Buttigieg seized a shock lead Tuesday in Iowa's debut US presidential nomination vote, according to partial Democratic Party results that placed Bernie Sanders second and national frontrunner Joe Biden a distant fourth.
Credit: Wochit - Published < > Embed
News video: Buttigieg Pulls Back On Victory Speech

Buttigieg Pulls Back On Victory Speech 00:28

 Pete Buttigieg claimed victory in the Iowa caucus on Monday night. However, a technical problem is delaying official results. Buttigieg later backtracked on his comment. He said his campaign just being in Iowa was a victory because people didn't believe he would make it as far as he did. He told...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Buttigieg, Sanders Leading in Early Iowa Caucus Results [Video]Buttigieg, Sanders Leading in Early Iowa Caucus Results

Pete Buttigieg and Bernie Sanders are the initial leaders of the Iowa Democratic caucuses with 62 percent of precincts reporting.

Credit: WHO     Duration: 02:42Published

Bizarre, Chaotic Iowa Caucus: Buttigieg Leads, Biden Lollygags [Video]Bizarre, Chaotic Iowa Caucus: Buttigieg Leads, Biden Lollygags

Pete Buttigieg took a narrow lead in the first batch of long-delayed results from the chaotic Iowa Democratic Party caucuses on Tuesday. But Reuters reports former Vice President Joe Biden trailed..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:33Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Buttigieg takes lead in first Iowa results after presidential caucus chaos

Former Vice President Joe Biden trailed badly in fourth place with about 62% of precincts reporting. ;
Jerusalem Post

Iowa Democrats to release first results after presidential caucus chaos

Iowa's Democrats promised to begin to release long-delayed results on Tuesday afternoon from the party's chaotic first voting in its process of picking a...
Reuters India


Tweets about this

ps9714

The Great War & Modern Memory BBC News - Iowa caucuses: Pete Buttigieg takes lead in partial results. Pete Buttigieg has taken the lead in the… https://t.co/IM5vlNqKJu 1 minute ago

Novalata113

TrendyValli RT @BBCBreaking: After process mired in chaos, Pete Buttigieg takes narrow lead in Iowa caucuses, early results show https://t.co/NlEgMHoHGW 3 minutes ago

RuneBjerkholt

Stein Rune Bjerkholt BBC News - Iowa caucuses: Pete Buttigieg takes lead in partial results https://t.co/XqruRJij5y 3 minutes ago

JMeneaugh

Julian Meneaugh BBC News - Iowa caucuses: Pete Buttigieg takes lead in partial results https://t.co/TABhpRU7FG 4 minutes ago

MarcuswevansSr

Marcus Evans ⚛️ 🔬 🔭 Buttigieg takes lead, Biden lags in Democrats' first 2020 results: Pete Buttigieg took a narrow lead in the first b… https://t.co/ZtHJvooZit 5 minutes ago

Jason_Dones

Jason Dones RT @BBCWorld: Pete Buttigieg takes early lead, with 62% of results counted in #IowaCaucuses Follow live coverage: https://t.co/QTNBXrzKfM… 6 minutes ago

themarketchat

The Good Oil #iowacaucus2020 #PeteButtigieg2020 "pistol" Pete Buttigieg takes the lead.. could it be you are finally heeding th… https://t.co/tKsynkXJoK 6 minutes ago

dimuthumme

Dimuthu Dharshana Arachchige BBC News - Iowa caucuses: Pete Buttigieg takes lead in partial results https://t.co/j3ZVx0Frxq 7 minutes ago

