Pete Buttigieg takes lead in first Iowa results after presidential caucus chaos
Tuesday, 4 February 2020 () Pete Buttigieg seized a shock lead Tuesday in Iowa's debut US presidential nomination vote, according to partial Democratic Party results that placed Bernie Sanders second and national frontrunner Joe Biden a distant fourth.
Pete Buttigieg claimed victory in the Iowa caucus on Monday night.
However, a technical problem is delaying official results.
Buttigieg later backtracked on his comment.
He said his campaign just being in Iowa was a victory because people didn't believe he would make it as far as he did.
He told...