US: Iowa Democrats release delayed caucus results

Deutsche Welle Tuesday, 4 February 2020 ()
With 62% of results available Pete Buttigieg holds a lead over Bernie Sanders, with Elizabeth Warren in third. Partial results were released following technical issues with an app used to count support for candidates.
News video: Iowa Democrats' Chaotic Caucus Leaves Candidates Frustrated

Iowa Democrats' Chaotic Caucus Leaves Candidates Frustrated 00:41

 The Democratic primary process got off to a bumpy start on Tuesday in Iowa. Reuters reports Iowa’s Democrats promised to begin to release long-delayed results on Tuesday afternoon from the party’s chaotic first voting. Monday was a confusing night, when technological snafus prevented the...

Iowa Caucus Results Still Trickling In [Video]Iowa Caucus Results Still Trickling In

Nearly one full day later, the final results of the Iowa caucuses are still unknown, reports Esme Murphy (1:59). WCCO 4 News At 6 - December 27, 2019

Pete Buttigieg, Bernie Sanders In The Lead 1 Day After Iowa Caucus [Video]Pete Buttigieg, Bernie Sanders In The Lead 1 Day After Iowa Caucus

The results followed 24 hours of chaos as technical issues marred the complicated caucus process, forcing state officials to apologize and raising questions about Iowa's traditional place atop the..

Recent related news from verified sources

Iowa Democrats scramble to tally caucus results

Party signals it could release first official data by Tuesday afternoon after review of snafu
Muddling Democrats: Chaos In The Iowa Caucus – OpEd

Whatever the claims by the Democratic pollsters on the ground, the party has all the work to do ahead of selecting a candidate to make a fist of it come...
