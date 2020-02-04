soccerman Put Iowa caucuses out of their misery. Results delay further undermines privilege to be 1st. Excluding Jimmy Carte… https://t.co/QRJyI016VN 2 hours ago

MIke Thompson RT @thuanelston: Put Iowa caucuses out of their misery. Results delay further undermines first-in-the-nation privilege: Our view https://t.… 2 hours ago

We Deserve Better 👊🏻👊🏼👊🏽👊🏾👊🏿 RT @JillDLawrence: Yes please 👉@usatoday editorial: Put Iowa caucuses out of their misery. Results delay further undermines privilege to be… 2 hours ago

Politics News (World) Put Iowa caucuses out of their misery. Results delay further undermines privilege to be 1st. https://t.co/sq3u0uvOvI 2 hours ago

Jill Lawrence Yes please 👉@usatoday editorial: Put Iowa caucuses out of their misery. Results delay further undermines privilege… https://t.co/F54GZ3oFy0 3 hours ago

べびたんちゃんねる Put Iowa caucuses out of their misery. Results delay further undermines privilege to be 1st. https://t.co/9sk5lJ6jwE https://t.co/7wSHi3YzxQ 3 hours ago

voiceofthehwy Put Iowa caucuses out of their misery. Results delay further undermines privilege to be 1st. https://t.co/Nw4PsID2Nv https://t.co/w0kVzHCQAe 3 hours ago