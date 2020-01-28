Iowa caucuses: Disarray

NC RT @kathrynw5: The winner of tonight's Iowa caucuses: Trump, who will claim Democrats are in total disarray 7 minutes ago Red Pencil RT @ACTBrigitte: DEMS IN DISARRAY!! Still no results from Iowa Caucuses. Reports are now saying there are inconsistencies. The incompet… 19 minutes ago ❈ Monika Beyer ❈ about his poll numbers and the ‘through-the-roof’ stock market, and a lot of gloating about the ‘fiasco’ of Iowa’s… https://t.co/0t8fUK7C47 50 minutes ago