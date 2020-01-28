Iowa caucuses: Disarray

Wednesday, 5 February 2020 () Re: “ ‘Inconsistencies’ turn Iowa caucuses into chaos” [Feb. 4, A1]: The current problems with tabulating the Iowa caucus results naturally reminded me of the well-known quote from Will Rogers: “I belong to no organized political organization. I am a Democrat.” Marie Webb, Kent
The Democratic party is in chaos after the disastrous Iowa Caucuses. On Tuesday morning the Iowa Democratic party revealed what they think caused the fiasco. The app being used to tally and report Iowa caucus results was sending "only partial data" due to a coding issue. The Iowa Democratic Party...
IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Lines of people snaked out the door and down the block waiting to enter an Iowa caucus site Monday, among the early signs of strong... Seattle Times Also reported by •USATODAY.com •NPR •FOXNews.com