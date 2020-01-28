Global  

Iowa caucuses: Disarray

Seattle Times Wednesday, 5 February 2020 ()
Re: “ ‘Inconsistencies’ turn Iowa caucuses into chaos” [Feb. 4, A1]: The current problems with tabulating the Iowa caucus results naturally reminded me of the well-known quote from Will Rogers: “I belong to no organized political organization. I am a Democrat.” Marie Webb, Kent
Iowa Dem Blame Coding Issue For Caucus Fiasco

Iowa Dem Blame Coding Issue For Caucus Fiasco

 The Democratic party is in chaos after the disastrous Iowa Caucuses. On Tuesday morning the Iowa Democratic party revealed what they think caused the fiasco. The app being used to tally and report Iowa caucus results was sending "only partial data" due to a coding issue. The Iowa Democratic Party...

South Carolina elections officials assure problems like those in Iowa won't happen here

South Carolina elections officials say the Palmetto State primary has paper ballot backups, unlike the Iowa caucus.

Iowa Caucus Results Still Trickling In

Nearly one full day later, the final results of the Iowa caucuses are still unknown, reports Esme Murphy (1:59). WCCO 4 News At 6 - December 27, 2019

Lines, some delays signal strong turnout at Iowa caucuses

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Lines of people snaked out the door and down the block waiting to enter an Iowa caucus site Monday, among the early signs of strong...
Drake University in Iowa holds "mock caucus" ahead of the real thing

Drake University in Des Moines, Iowa held a "mock caucus" Tuesday night for college students. The exercise is designed to prepare young voters for how the...
NC RT @kathrynw5: The winner of tonight's Iowa caucuses: Trump, who will claim Democrats are in total disarray 7 minutes ago

Red Pencil RT @ACTBrigitte: DEMS IN DISARRAY!! Still no results from Iowa Caucuses. Reports are now saying there are inconsistencies. The incompet… 19 minutes ago

❈ Monika Beyer ❈ about his poll numbers and the ‘through-the-roof’ stock market, and a lot of gloating about the ‘fiasco’ of Iowa’s… https://t.co/0t8fUK7C47 50 minutes ago

