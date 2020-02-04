Global  

Biden’s poor showing in Iowa shakes establishment support

Seattle Times Wednesday, 5 February 2020 ()
Biden’s poor showing in Iowa shakes establishment supportDES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Joe Biden’s third presidential bid enters a critical stretch after a disappointing finish in the Iowa caucuses sent the former vice president on to New Hampshire with a skittish donor base, low cash reserves and the looming threat of billionaire rival Michael Bloomberg and his unlimited personal wealth. In New […]
News video: Buttigieg leads, Biden lags in first Iowa results

Buttigieg leads, Biden lags in first Iowa results 03:01

 Pete Buttigieg took a narrow lead in the first batch of long-delayed results from the chaotic Iowa Democratic Party caucuses on Tuesday, and former Vice President Joe Biden trailed badly in fourth place with about 62% of precincts reporting. Jonah Green reports.

Bizarre, Chaotic Iowa Caucus: Buttigieg Leads, Biden Lollygags [Video]Bizarre, Chaotic Iowa Caucus: Buttigieg Leads, Biden Lollygags

Pete Buttigieg took a narrow lead in the first batch of long-delayed results from the chaotic Iowa Democratic Party caucuses on Tuesday. But Reuters reports former Vice President Joe Biden trailed..

Iowa Democratic Party Releases Partial Results of Chaotic Caucuses [Video]Iowa Democratic Party Releases Partial Results of Chaotic Caucuses

Iowa Democratic Party Releases Partial Results of Chaotic Caucuses With 62% of precincts reporting, the results of the Iowa caucuses placed Pete Buttigieg in the lead. Following closely behind..

Buttigieg takes lead in Iowa caucuses, Sanders second

Buttigieg takes lead in Iowa caucuses, Sanders secondManchester (United States) (AFP) - Democratic White House candidate Pete Buttigieg seized a shock lead in the chaotic Iowa caucuses, closely trailed by leftist...
Biden banks on delegates in Iowa.


