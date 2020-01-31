The results followed 24 hours of chaos as technical issues marred the complicated caucus process, forcing state officials to apologize and raising questions about Iowa's traditional place atop the..
Credit: CBS 11 Dallas Duration: 02:48Published 54 minutes ago
The Iowa Democratic Party released partial results of its kickoff presidential caucus after a daylong delay late Tuesday showing a former Midwestern mayor, Pete Buttigieg, and an outspoken progressive..
Credit: CBS 11 Dallas Duration: 01:43Published 2 hours ago
USA TODAY Politics Buttigieg choked up when describing the significance of that for gay people and others who have felt excluded. https://t.co/zG4BiJvZ6C 10 minutes ago
Josh Weinberger Pete Buttigieg has emotional reaction to hearing of his lead in early Iowa caucus results https://t.co/JgNMSbN4nm via @usatoday 45 minutes ago
voiceofthehwy Pete Buttigieg has emotional reaction to hearing of his lead in early Iowa caucus results https://t.co/sZRJ6g1mNi https://t.co/QrJQpSIFvg 47 minutes ago
John D'Anna Pete Buttigieg has emotional reaction to hearing of his lead in early Iowa caucus results https://t.co/uxja8lx2y4 via @usatoday 1 hour ago
RAY BAEZ Pete Buttigieg has emotional reaction to hearing of his lead in early Iowa caucus results https://t.co/fcPCSNMJVf https://t.co/TPZVto8iow 1 hour ago
Waldy Diez RT @mcollinsNEWS: Pete Buttigieg has emotional reaction to hearing of his lead in early Iowa caucus results https://t.co/Oax19M95bW via @us… 2 hours ago
Michael Collins Pete Buttigieg has emotional reaction to hearing of his lead in early Iowa caucus results https://t.co/Oax19M95bW via @usatoday @mgroppe 2 hours ago
Washington stories Pete Buttigieg has emotional reaction to hearing of his lead in early Iowa caucus results by @mgroppe https://t.co/yqUdrv3kby 2 hours ago