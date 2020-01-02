Singer Katy Perry named Asian charity ambassador by UK's Prince Charles

Global  

Reuters India Wednesday, 5 February 2020 ()
Britain's Prince Charles will announce on Tuesday that U.S. pop singer Katy Perry will become an ambassador for the British Asian Trust to help its fight against child-trafficking, the charity said.
News video: Prince Charles meets Katy Perry at British Asian Trust

Prince Charles meets Katy Perry at British Asian Trust 00:30

 The Prince of Wales met Katy Perry, as they attend a reception for supporters of the British Asian Trust at Banqueting House, Whitehall, London. Perry was named as a new ambassador of his British Asian Trust in a major drive against child-trafficking.

Katy Perry to Raise Child-Trafficking Awareness as British Asian Trust Ambassador

Prince Charles announces the appointment of the 'Rise' singer as an ambassador for the British Asian Trust's Children's Protection Fund months after meeting her...
AceShowbiz

Katy Perry appointed British Asian Trust ambassador by Prince of Wales

The Prince of Wales has named pop star Katy Perry as a new ambassador of his British Asian Trust in a major drive against child-trafficking.
Belfast Telegraph


