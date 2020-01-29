Global  

'You are magnificent': Scott Morrison heaps praise on Chinese Australians for coronavirus response

SBS Wednesday, 5 February 2020 ()
Prime Minister Scott Morrison says the country's containment measures are "working well" as he thanked members of the Chinese community for their co-operation with the coronavirus self-isolation measures.
