Arizona man accused of threatening congressman Adam Schiff

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — A March 9 trial date has been set for an Arizona man accused of making a threatening phone call to California U.S. Rep. Adam Schiff last year. Federal court records released Tuesday said Jan Peter Meister was indicted on accusations that he called Schiff’s Washington office from Tucson around Oct. 1 […]



Recent related videos from verified sources 'Overwhelming evidence' to convict Trump -Schiff Lead impeachment manager for the U.S. House of Representatives Adam Schiff urged the Senate during closing arguments of the impeachment trial to convict U.S. President Donald Trump due to 'overwhelming.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:14Published 2 days ago Schiff Gets a Laugh By Pointing Out DOJ’s Surprising Testimony on Subpoenas Lead House Manager Adam Schiff in Trump's impeachment trial brought a little incredulous humor into the proceedings when he pointed out the Justice Department's contradictory position on subpoenas.. Credit: Cheddar Inc. Duration: 01:42Published 6 days ago

Recent related news from verified sources ‘Upset About Something He Saw on Fox News,’ Arizona Man Charged With Threatening Congressman Adam Schiff

TIME 10 hours ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this