Arizona man accused of threatening congressman Adam Schiff

Seattle Times Wednesday, 5 February 2020 ()
TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — A March 9 trial date has been set for an Arizona man accused of making a threatening phone call to California U.S. Rep. Adam Schiff last year. Federal court records released Tuesday said Jan Peter Meister was indicted on accusations that he called Schiff’s Washington office from Tucson around Oct. 1 […]
Adam Schiff Delivers Closing Impeachment Remarks

Adam Schiff Delivers Closing Impeachment Remarks

 House manager Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) delivered blistering closing remarks in the Senate impeachment trial of President Donald Trump.

