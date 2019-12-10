Mookie Betts, David Price heading to Dodgers in blockbuster trade with Red Sox

Mir Rondo 🐍 RT @SInow: BREAKING: Mookie Betts has been traded to the Los Angeles Dodgers, along with David Price, @JeffPassan https://t.co/UeTjUVTh0L 2 seconds ago

Andrew RT @kileymcd: Sources tell me the deal is LAD gets: Mookie Betts, David Price, cash from BOS MIN gets: Kenya Maeda BOS gets: Alex Verdugo,… 4 seconds ago

🏁Shimmy Johnson🏁 RT @BleacherReport: Breaking: Red Sox have agreed to trade Mookie Betts and David Price to the Dodgers, per @JeffPassan https://t.co/RU5QKK… 5 seconds ago

J. RT @SportsCenter: @JeffPassan The Dodgers and Red Sox have agreed to a deal, sending Mookie Betts and David Price to LA. More details 📝:… 7 seconds ago

Marcus Wright RT @SportsCenter: Breaking: The Dodgers have agreed to a deal with the Red Sox that would send Mookie Betts and starter David Price to the… 8 seconds ago

rolando hernandez RT @MLB: 🚨 BLOCKBUSTER 🚨 Dodgers reportedly acquire Mookie Betts and David Price from the Red Sox, per @JeffPassan. https://t.co/gQ8GKsYryb 9 seconds ago

Farhan RT @MLB: Recap of what has been reported in tonight's blockbuster: Dodgers reportedly get OF Mookie Betts, LHP David Price and cash. Red… 12 seconds ago