Mookie Betts, David Price heading to Dodgers in blockbuster trade with Red Sox

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 5 February 2020 ()
Betts, who won the AL MVP award in 2018, is heading to Los Angeles as part of a blockbuster deal also involving David Price.
Red Sox send '18 MVP Mookie Betts, David Price to Dodgers in blockbuster: reports

The Los Angeles Dodgers are set to acquire stars Mookie Betts and David Price from Boston Red Sox, multiple media outlets reported Tuesday night.
CBC.ca

Mookie Betts trade rumors: Dodgers, Red Sox discuss blockbuster deal that could involve David Price

Betts, 27, is one of the best players in the land, but might be traded by Opening Day
CBS Sports


g1_Mir

Mir Rondo 🐍 RT @SInow: BREAKING: Mookie Betts has been traded to the Los Angeles Dodgers, along with David Price, @JeffPassan https://t.co/UeTjUVTh0L 2 seconds ago

Sanch_POGS

Andrew RT @kileymcd: Sources tell me the deal is LAD gets: Mookie Betts, David Price, cash from BOS MIN gets: Kenya Maeda BOS gets: Alex Verdugo,… 4 seconds ago

Patman_No_Robin

🏁Shimmy Johnson🏁 RT @BleacherReport: Breaking: Red Sox have agreed to trade Mookie Betts and David Price to the Dodgers, per @JeffPassan https://t.co/RU5QKK… 5 seconds ago

_13Freebandss

J. RT @SportsCenter: @JeffPassan The Dodgers and Red Sox have agreed to a deal, sending Mookie Betts and David Price to LA. More details 📝:… 7 seconds ago

marcusjwright81

Marcus Wright RT @SportsCenter: Breaking: The Dodgers have agreed to a deal with the Red Sox that would send Mookie Betts and starter David Price to the… 8 seconds ago

jr_hdez_

rolando hernandez RT @MLB: 🚨 BLOCKBUSTER 🚨 Dodgers reportedly acquire Mookie Betts and David Price from the Red Sox, per @JeffPassan. https://t.co/gQ8GKsYryb 9 seconds ago

FarhanJamaal

Farhan RT @MLB: Recap of what has been reported in tonight's blockbuster: Dodgers reportedly get OF Mookie Betts, LHP David Price and cash. Red… 12 seconds ago

ITABaseballPod

In The Alley Baseball Podcast RT @BNightengale: With Mookie Betts and David Price on board, the Los Angeles #Dodgers’ World Series drought will be over. It’s Showtime, b… 15 seconds ago

