'Stronger than ever before': Donald Trump trumpets economy, employment in State of the Union speech

SBS Wednesday, 5 February 2020 ()
Donald Trump has talked up the country's economy and military might, declaring the "state of our union is stronger than ever before".
News video: Congressman Jimmy Panetta invites former farmworker to Tuesday’s State of the Union speech

Congressman Jimmy Panetta invites former farmworker to Tuesday’s State of the Union speech 03:31

 Congressman Jimmy Panetta will take Pablo Perez as a guest to President Donald Trump’s State of the Union speech on Tuesday

Trump Awards Rush Limbaugh Medal Of Freedom [Video]Trump Awards Rush Limbaugh Medal Of Freedom

During his State of the Union address, President Donald Trump awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom to conservative radio host Rush Limbaugh.

Pelosi Shreds Trump Speech [Video]Pelosi Shreds Trump Speech

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) ripped the text of President Trump’s State of the Union address after his speech’s conclusion.

Trump to face Congress in big speech

On the brink of his Senate acquittal, US President Donald Trump will be unleashing a "very, very positive message" during his third State of the Union address.
SBS Also reported by •MediaiteSeattle Times

Former Secretary of State Tillerson calls for Trump to reassure U.S. allies

Former Secretary of State Rex Tillerson made a call for greater U.S. political and economic involvement in the world, and said he hopes that President Donald...
Reuters Also reported by •Delawareonline

