'Stronger than ever before': Donald Trump trumpets economy, employment in State of the Union speech

Mary Redd RT @chicagotribune: Addressing the nation in extraordinary times, President Trump declared America “stronger than ever before” tonight as h… 2 seconds ago Jose Ramos RT @WhiteHouse: "I say to the people of our great country, and to the Members of Congress before me: The State of our Union is Stronger tha… 4 seconds ago ChelzAnon RT @cspan: President Trump: "The state of our union is stronger than ever before." Full video here: https://t.co/IqZgqQAMPl #SOTU #SOTU2… 7 seconds ago Bots and Prayers RT @MikeBloomberg: "The state of our union is stronger than ever before." Only three minutes in and he's already told his first lie. #SOTU 8 seconds ago Joshua Campbell .@realDonaldTrump’s #SOTU speaks for itself. America is stronger and more prosperous than ever before. Our borders… https://t.co/PncQ3Xv7EM 9 seconds ago Praying_Patriot_2.0⭐️⭐️⭐️ RT @SteveDaines: Tonight, @realDonaldTrump sent a clear message to Montanans, and all Americans. The State of Our Union is stronger than ev… 10 seconds ago Janelle RT @funder: Trump said “the state of our union is stronger than ever before.” Congressman Clyburn responded by shaking his head no back an… 14 seconds ago